Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Paris Olympics horse-whipping scandal shows the dangers of ‘Disneyfication’ in horse sports

By Susan Hopkins, Lecturer in Communication, University of Southern Queensland
A controversy involving one of the world’s best dressage riders highlights the need for more protection of horses in equestrian sports.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
