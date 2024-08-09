Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: New Government Should Seize Moment for Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the completion of the oath ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 15, 2024. © 2024 Sanjit Pariyar/NurPhoto via AP Photo (London) – Nepal’s new government should seize opportunities for progress on human rights, including transitional justice and social security, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli on August 6, 2024. The government should also act to protect the rights of migrant workers and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people.Oli became prime minister for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A guide to Olympic breaking, by one of Australia’s competitors
~ Only 100 years ago the Milky Way was visible from central Paris. Here’s how we can get the night sky back
~ Scabies: what to know about the outbreak of this contagious skin condition in hospitals
~ Making workers return to the office might not make them any more productive, despite what the NSW premier says
~ The Paris Olympics horse-whipping scandal shows the dangers of ‘Disneyfication’ in horse sports
~ Liked to death? The social media race for nature photos can trash ecosystems – or trigger rapid extinction
~ Curious Kids: Why do I need to yawn when someone else yawns?
~ Pneumatic compression therapy – can it really help Olympians (or you) recover after exercise?
~ Wagner in Auckland: can performing a famously antisemitic composer hit the right note in 2024?
~ Film and its music cannot exist without each other – that’s why I love seeing films in a concert hall
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter