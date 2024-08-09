Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Wagner in Auckland: can performing a famously antisemitic composer hit the right note in 2024?

By Cristian Damir Martinez Vega, PhD candidate in Historical Musicology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The Auckland Philharmonia’s performance of the opera Tristan und Isolde raises the inevitable ‘Wagner question’. But cancel culture is not the answer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
