Human Rights Observatory

China helped Cameroon build drinking water infrastructure. Is it a debt crisis or developmental aid?

By Desire Nimubona
Cameroon has built up it's clean water infrastructure thanks to access to Chinese loans. However, what are the long-term consequences of the resulting debt?


© Global Voices -
~ World News in Brief: Hostilities in Syria, Israeli detention practices, ‘summer wave of COVID-19’ in Europe
~ Five things to know about this year’s Indigenous Peoples Day
~ Phryge, the friendly Paris Olympics 2024 mascot, and the real meaning of red liberty caps
~ The World Court says Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land is illegal: 4 steps NZ can take now
~ Türkiye: Restore Access to Instagram
~ UN rights chief ‘deeply troubled’ by dissolution of Thailand’s Move Forward Party
~ Upcoming elections in Cameroon mark a ‘key opportunity’ to commit to human rights: UN human rights chief
~ Women are paying the ultimate price in Cameroon’s armed conflict
~ Hip-hop artist recalls her husband’s execution in Myanmar
~ How do breakdancers avoid breaking their necks?
