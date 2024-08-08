Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief ‘deeply troubled’ by dissolution of Thailand’s Move Forward Party

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Thursday that a decision of the Constitutional Court in Thailand to dissolve the country’s largest political party was deeply troubling and that it undermined democratic processes and restricted political pluralism.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Upcoming elections in Cameroon mark a ‘key opportunity’ to commit to human rights: UN human rights chief
~ Women are paying the ultimate price in Cameroon’s armed conflict
~ Hip-hop artist recalls her husband’s execution in Myanmar
~ How do breakdancers avoid breaking their necks?
~ Gaza update: Hamas appoints new leader as Middle East braces for more violence
~ The numbers don’t add up: why the government needs to slow down on sweeping changes to NZ’s maths curriculum
~ Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief is ‘prisoner of conscience’ after failure of Delgamuukw ruling 25 years ago
~ How do 4,500 people become 250? The stark reality of life on Japan’s rapidly depopulating Gotō Islands
~ From science fiction to telemedicine: the surprising 150-year history of long-range medical treatment
~ Many men diagnosed with prostate cancer experience poor mental health. We need to support them better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter