Many men diagnosed with prostate cancer experience poor mental health. We need to support them better
By Tenaw Tiruye, Postdoctoral Researcher, Cancer Epidemiology and Population Health, University of South Australia
Kerri Beckmann, Senior Research Fellow, Cancer Epidemiology and Population Health, University of South Australia
A new study looked at data from men for five years before a prostate cancer diagnosis, and five years afterwards, to understand how facing prostate cancer affected their mental health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 8, 2024