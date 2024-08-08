Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Clive Hamilton says dreams of a safe climate are ‘wishful thinking’ – but the young and the vulnerable will keep fighting

By Blanche Verlie, Horizon Research Fellow and Lecturer, University of Sydney
In the book Living Hot, Clive Hamilton and George Wilkenfeld argue humanity should stop trying so hard to reduce emissions, and adapt instead. But we must do both.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN rights chief ‘deeply troubled’ by dissolution of Thailand’s Move Forward Party
~ Upcoming elections in Cameroon mark a ‘key opportunity’ to commit to human rights: UN human rights chief
~ Women are paying the ultimate price in Cameroon’s armed conflict
~ Hip-hop artist recalls her husband’s execution in Myanmar
~ How do breakdancers avoid breaking their necks?
~ Gaza update: Hamas appoints new leader as Middle East braces for more violence
~ The numbers don’t add up: why the government needs to slow down on sweeping changes to NZ’s maths curriculum
~ Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief is ‘prisoner of conscience’ after failure of Delgamuukw ruling 25 years ago
~ How do 4,500 people become 250? The stark reality of life on Japan’s rapidly depopulating Gotō Islands
~ From science fiction to telemedicine: the surprising 150-year history of long-range medical treatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter