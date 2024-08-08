Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vandalism, Attacks Follow Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Exit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Divisional Awami League office after being set on fire after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Barishal, Bangladesh on August 06, 2024. © 2024 Niamul Rifat/Anadolu via Getty Images Bangladesh’s interim government, led by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, should urgently act to protect human rights.Soon after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and left the country, tens of thousands of Bangladeshis celebrated the end of her repressive rule. In some places, however, celebrations turned violent, with hundreds killed…


© Human Rights Watch -
