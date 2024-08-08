Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We Can’t Ignore the Racism and Islamophobia Fueling Riots in the UK

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Far-right activists protest in Sunderland, England, August 2, 2024. © 2024 Drik/Getty Images The UK has been rocked by far-right riots this week. Racist mobs have targeted mosques and asylum seeker accommodation, Muslims and people of color have been attacked, and police have been injured. In Rotherham, South Yorkshire, asylum seekers were trapped in their accommodation as rioters smashed windows and set the building on fire.The riots are being fueled by racist and Islamophobic misinformation shared online, which should focus policymakers’ minds on how easily…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
