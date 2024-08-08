Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do our muscles ache after a workout?

By François Dernoncourt, Doctorant en Sciences du Mouvement Humain, Université Côte d’Azur
Clément Naveilhan, Doctorant en Sciences du Mouvement Humain, Université Côte d’Azur
So you’ve taken up running again… until the inevitable aches kick in. What causes muscle pain? And is there anything you can do about it?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
