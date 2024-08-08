Tolerance.ca
Young Nigerians’ push for change must go beyond street protests – historian

By Toyin Falola, Professor of History, The University of Texas at Austin
Nigerians began a 10-day #EndBadGovernance protest on 1 August 2024 and are expected to continue until 10 August. They took to the streets to demand economic and political reforms, including the reversal of some government policies. Policies like the removal of petrol subsidies and the floating of the naira have led to Nigeria’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation as prices of goods and services more than doubled.

The protests…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
