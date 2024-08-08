Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media: Disinformation expert offers 3 safety tips in a time of fake news and dodgy influencers

By Fabrice Lollia, Docteur en sciences de l'information et de la communication, chercheur associé laboratoire DICEN Ile de France, Université Gustave Eiffel
Social networks have revolutionised the way we communicate, stay informed and share moments of our daily lives. We use platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok to keep in touch with our friends and family, share our experiences, keep informed, and express our opinions.

But beyond these personal and often superficial uses, social networks play a much more complex and sometimes troubling role in society. The question arises: what impact do social networks have on societal security risk? How can these tools influence or even destabilise society? And how can individual users…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After some disappointments, a record-breaking discus throw gives Jamaicans their first gold medal of the Paris Olympic Games
~ Why do our muscles ache after a workout?
~ How to know when it’s time to start therapy
~ Playing to prosper: How sports participation leads to long-term success for girls
~ Young Nigerians’ push for change must go beyond street protests – historian
~ Mali is still unsafe under the military: why it hasn’t made progress against rebels and terrorists
~ Ceasefire in Gaza more remote with the assassination of Haniyeh and promotion of Sinwar
~ Barcelona protests: holiday hotspots need fairer tourism for local communities
~ Five wonderful and weird comics to read if you love Umbrella Academy
~ Interview with the Vampire season two: a hyperintelligent musing on trauma and immortality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter