The success of an adaptive sport program in Pakistan has lessons for inclusivity in Canada
By Umair Asif, PhD Candidate, Health and Society, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Derrick Charway, Postdoctoral research fellow, Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, Norway
Laurie Decarpentrie, Doctorante, Département de psychologie, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Tegwen Gadais, Professor, Département des sciences de l'activité physique, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
By adopting the lessons from this initiative, Canadian sports programs can enhance their inclusivity and provide better opportunities for children with autism to participate and thrive in sports.
- Thursday, August 8, 2024