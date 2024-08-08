Tolerance.ca
The trouble with England – why rioting in the UK has not spread to Scotland and Wales

By Marco Antonsich, Reader in Political Geography, Loughborough University
Michael Skey, Lecturer in Media and Communications, Loughborough University
The violent unrest that has caused so much damage in the UK has not in fact happened across the UK. It has almost been exclusively confined to England.

True, violent riots also took place in Belfast, Northern Ireland, but, interestingly enough, even there they were largely perpetrated by British loyalists, along with a few far-right extremists from Dublin. The counter-protestors were seemingly mostly drawn from Northern Ireland’s Catholic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
