Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan Comic Finds Authorities Can’t Take a Joke

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kazakhstan’s national flag flies in the village of Saumalkol, North Kazakhstan region, March 22, 2023. © 2023 Elena Vah/Kommersant/Sipa via AP Photo On July 26, a court in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, sentenced 31-year-old Alexandr Merkul, a stand-up comedian, to 10-days detention on charges of “petty hooliganism” allegedly for using obscene language during a performance in June. It’s yet another instance of the extent of Kazakh authorities’ crackdown on freedom of expression.Merkul, who pleaded guilty, often touches on social issues during his performances. For…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
