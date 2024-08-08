Tolerance.ca
North Korea returns to the Olympics after eight years – eyeing more than just medals

By Jung Woo Lee, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Leisure Policy, The University of Edinburgh
Athletes from North Korea are currently competing in the Summer Olympics for the first time in eight years. The communist state had been suspended for the 2022 Winter Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) having withdrawn unlawfully from the Tokyo Games in 2020 citing pandemic concerns.

The sanction is now over and North Korean Olympians are in Paris. But their mission in the French capital looks to be more than simply winning medals.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
