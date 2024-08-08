Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegalese parliamentarian Guy Marius Sagna defends the people in ECOWAS parliament

By Laura
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is facing a legitimacy crisis, as the sharp remarks of Guy Marius Sagna, a Senegalese parliamentarian in this regional organization’s parliament highlight.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mozambique: Sentencing of six police officers for shooting protesters ‘a step towards justice’
~ Republic of Congo: Metssa Congo recycling plant under investigation due to health risks documented by Amnesty International
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese government has a lot of housework ahead of voters’ property inspection
~ Azerbaijan: Continued arrests and allegations of mass torture ahead of COP29
~ A US judge just called Google the ‘highest quality search engine’. But how do we determine ‘quality’?
~ Giving early childhood educators an extra 15% is good policy, and even better politics
~ Knitting helps Tom Daley switch off. Its mental health benefits are not just for Olympians
~ Gaza: Israeli Forces Open Fire While Storming Home
~ Sea of opportunity: protecting mangroves and seagrass could boost Indonesia’s new climate targets
~ Gulf States: Inadequate Heat Protection Putting Workers in Peril
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter