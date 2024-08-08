Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Continued arrests and allegations of mass torture ahead of COP29

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The forms of ill-treatment and torture documented by the committee — slaps, punches, kicks and truncheon or wooden stick blows to the person’s head and/or body — are widespread.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
