Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Knitting helps Tom Daley switch off. Its mental health benefits are not just for Olympians

By Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Gabrielle Weidemann, Associate Professor in Psychological Science, Western Sydney University
Olympian Tom Daley is the most decorated diver in Britain’s history. He is also an avid knitter. At the Paris 2024 Olympics Daley added a fifth medal to his collection – and caught the world’s attention knitting a bright blue “Paris 24” jumper while travelling to the games and in the stands.



At the Tokyo Olympics, where Daley was first spotted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
