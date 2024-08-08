Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Israeli Forces Open Fire While Storming Home

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Israeli soldier aims his weapon in front of a destroyed building in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on January 27, 2024. © 2024 Nicolas Garcia / AFP via Getty Images (Jerusalem, August 8, 2024) – Israeli forces stormed a Gaza City home on December 21, 2023, throwing grenades inside and opening fire on a room where a civilian family was sheltering, Human Rights Watch said today.The attack killed seven people, including a pregnant woman, and severely injured two, including a 5-year-old. Witnesses also allege that Israeli forces shot a blind 73-year-old man after…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
