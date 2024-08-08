Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sea of opportunity: protecting mangroves and seagrass could boost Indonesia’s new climate targets

By Brurce Muhammad Mecca, Senior Analyst, Climateworks Centre
Astra Rushton-Allan, Senior Project Manager - Ocean Climate Policy, Climateworks Centre
Indonesia has signalled it could include blue carbon ecosystems — carbon-rich coastal and marine areas, like mangroves and seagrass — in its new climate targets. This shift follows years of relying heavily on the forestry and land sectors as well as the energy sector.

This could be a turning point, given Indonesia is one of the most important countries globally for ocean-based climate change…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
