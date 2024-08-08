Tolerance.ca
Gulf States: Inadequate Heat Protection Putting Workers in Peril

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Construction workers in Doha, Qatar, November 16, 2022.  © 2022 ddp images via AP Photo (Beirut) – Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are failing to protect outdoor migrant workers experiencing dangerous, heat-related health risks as global warming-fueled heatwaves envelope the region, Human Rights Watch said today. Migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) interviewed by Human Rights Watch described symptoms of heat-related illness, including fainting and vomiting, and described feeling suffocated by the heat. Despite…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
