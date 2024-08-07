Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatari mediation was already producing diminishing returns – assassination of Hamas negotiator further erodes Gulf state’s role

By Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, Fellow for the Middle East at the Baker Institute, Rice University
Successor to slain Palestinian negotiator is a hardliner who resides in Gaza’s tunnels and has no realistic chance of being in Doha for talks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
