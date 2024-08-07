A rare aid success story has brought riches to a hardscrabble corner of the Pacific. Will it last?
By Gordon Peake, Adjunct lecturer, School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins University
Terence Wood, Fellow, Development Policy Centre, Australian National University
High cocoa prices and a revitalised industry have resulted in a boom for Bougainville. But the long-lasting benefits will only materialise if the windfalls are saved and reinvested.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 7, 2024