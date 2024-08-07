Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From maxing out to slowing down, how much do heart rates vary across sports?

By Theresa Larkin, Associate professor of Medical Sciences, University of Wollongong
Gregory Peoples, Senior Lecturer - Physiology, University of Wollongong
A classic image of the Olympics and Paralympics is an athlete at the end of a race struggling for breath, their heart obviously racing.

But at the other end of the scale are athletes such as archers and shooters, who need to slow their heart rates down as much as possible.

Athletes in speed and endurance events regularly push their heart rate to the maximum. But these athletes usually have low heart rates at rest.

What causes our heart rates and respiratory (breathing) rates to change so much, and is this healthy?

When heart rates and respiratory rates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
