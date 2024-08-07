Healthy Country, healthy people: how shared knowledge is helping to restore a World Heritage area
By Elizabeth Sinclair, Senior Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences and Oceans Institute, The University of Western Australia
Gary Kendrick, Winthrop Professor, Oceans Institute, The University of Western Australia
Martin Breed, Associate Professor in Biology, Flinders University
Patricia Oakley, Malgana Elder, Indigenous Knowledge
Sean McNeair, Offshore Operations Manager, Indigenous Knowledge
Please be advised that the following article contains images of an Indigenous person who has died, which are used with family permission.
Our journey began in 2018 at Bush Heritage Australia’s Hamelin Station, a relaxed setting on Malgana Country for knowledge sharing and storytelling. An inspirational weekend under the stars sowed the seeds for a partnership to heal Country. Our focus was on restoring seagrass, which grows in extensive meadows in shallow waters.
