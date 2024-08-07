Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Wake-up call to humanity’: research shows the Great Barrier Reef is the hottest it’s been in 400 years

By Ben Henley, Lecturer, School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Helen McGregor, Professor, Environmental Futures & Securing Antarctica's Environmental Future, School of Earth, Atmospheric and Life Sciences, University of Wollongong
Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Professor, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
We must face a confronting truth: if humanity does not divert from its current course, our generation will likely witness the demise of one of Earth’s great natural wonders.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
