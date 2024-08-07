Most high-income countries ban direct advertising of prescription drugs – why does NZ still allow it?
By David Menkes, Associate Professor in Psychological Medicine, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Barbara Mintzes, Professor in Pharmaceutical Policy, School of Pharmacy and Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
Joel Lexchin, Professor Emeritus of Health Policy and Management, York University, Canada
Direct advertising of branded prescription drugs can lead patients to seek unnecessary medicines and treatments. Repealing the current law could help prevent this, and reduce health spending.
- Wednesday, August 7, 2024