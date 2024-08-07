Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Soraya Chemaly says the idea of resilience elevates individuals over society. But she misrepresents how psychologists use it

By Nick Haslam, Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Fifteen years ago, the great American activist and author Barbara Ehrenreich launched a broadside against what would soon become known as toxic positivity.

The relentless pursuit of optimism and self-improvement is destructive, she argued. It turns our attention inward when we should be advocating for social change, overlooks the systemic causes of suffering, and rejects people who suffer as moral failures.

Ehrenreich experienced the collateral sting of positive thinking first-hand when…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
