Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Constitutional Court Dissolves Opposition Party

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat, left, and the party's current leader Chaithawat Tulathon at a news conference at parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, January 31, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit (Bangkok) – Thailand’s Constitutional Court dissolved the opposition Move Forward Party on August 7, 2024, based on politically motivated allegations, seriously damaging the country’s return to genuine democratic rule, Human Rights Watch said today.The nine-judge Constitutional Court unanimously ruled that the Move Forward Party committed treason…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
