It’s official: The Olympic Esports Games will be held in 2025. Here’s everything you need to know
By Thomas Burelli, Professeur en droit, Section de droit civil, Université d’Ottawa (Canada), membre du Conseil scientifique de la Fondation France Libertés, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Haoran Liu, Reaserch Assistant, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Marie Dykukha, Research Assistant, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has endorsed the creation of the Olympic Esports Games, an important chapter for both Olympic sport and video games.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 7, 2024