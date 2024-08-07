Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s almost impossible to become an Olympic athlete without overtraining — here’s why

By Tim Exell, Senior Lecturer in Biomechanics and Rehabilitation Science, University of Portsmouth
When people think of Olympic athletes, they’re often thinking about winners. But competing for an Olympic medal is an unpredictable pursuit that results in disappointment for most.

Success can only be achieved through dedicated training for speed and strength, along with mastery of technique. But that training needs to be balanced with an athlete’s biggest fear – sports injury.

When it comes to musculoskeletal health and injury risk, it can be said that exercise…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
