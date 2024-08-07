Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Seasickness: we built a digital monitoring system on a South African research ship to help manage it

By Nicole Catherine Taylor, Lecturer in Mechatronic Engineering, Stellenbosch University
Motion sickness occurs when there is a conflict between what your eyes see and what your inner ears sense about motion.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
