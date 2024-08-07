Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenyan protesters are demanding President Ruto be removed – what the law says about how that could happen

By John Mukum Mbaku, Professor, Weber State University
In June 2024, many Kenyans took to the streets to protest what they believed were punitive taxes imposed by President William Ruto’s government. Though the president caved in and withdrew the contentious Finance Bill 2024, protesters are unmoved and now insist that he leave office.

No Kenyan president has ever been removed prematurely from office.

The opposition,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
