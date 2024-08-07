Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US election 2024: as Kamala Harris consolidates her campaign, abortion likely to be a major focus

By Emma Long, Associate Professor of American History and Politics, University of East Anglia
Kamala Harris has been the presumptive Democratic nominee for US president for less than a fortnight, but some key themes are becoming clear from her campaign. One of those is abortion, about which she has spoken frequently since Joe Biden declared her his preferred successor.

Just over two years ago, the US Supreme Court overruled the 49-year-old precedent of Roe v Wade and withdrew constitutional…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The good, the bad and the awful – how business reacts to online reviews
~ Green belts need modernising - a more ‘multifunctional’ approach can benefit people and planet
~ US election 2024: vice-presidential pick Tim Walz brings ‘regular guy’ appeal to Harris campaign
~ Three forgotten women who wrote fairytales which subverted the Grimms’ gender norms
~ Eating quickly saves time, but it takes a toll on your health – here’s how
~ Climate change: why is there still a gap between public opinion and scientific consensus, and how can we close it?
~ The hypermasculine far right: how white nationalists tell themselves they are ‘protecting’ women and children when they riot
~ Refusing to call out Islamophobia has emboldened the far right – and the current violence is the result
~ Albanese government to fund 15% pay rise for childcare workforce, with a condition
~ Claims that Olympic opening ceremony ‘mocked Christianity’ ignore the long-standing connection between Jesus and Dionysus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter