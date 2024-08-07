Tolerance.ca
US election 2024: vice-presidential pick Tim Walz brings ‘regular guy’ appeal to Harris campaign

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
Hours after Kamala Harris announced her choice of running mate for November’s election, she and her vice-presidential pick, Minnesota governor Tim Walz were on stage at a rally of 12,000 people in Philadelphia. Turning his sights on Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, the schoolteacher and football coach turned politician gave a taste of the rhetorical style which is said to have won him his place on the ticket.

“Donald Trump sees the world a little differently than us,” he said. “First of all, he doesn’t know the first thing about service. He doesn’t have time for it because he’s too busy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
