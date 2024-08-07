Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: why is there still a gap between public opinion and scientific consensus, and how can we close it?

By Manel Poch Espallargas, Catedrático de Ingeniería Química, Universitat de Girona
Gonzalo Delacámara Andrés, Director del IE Centre for Water & Climate Adaptation, IE University
As children, many of us played the “telephone” game – a message is whispered from one person to the next, invariably getting distorted as it passes along the line. In this game, people’s perception and understanding matters more than the original message, but as the US Secretary of Defence James Schlesinger said in 1975, “everyone is entitled to his own opinions, but not to his own facts”.

Today, this statement applies to climate change. While there is broad…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US election 2024: as Kamala Harris consolidates her campaign, abortion likely to be a major focus
~ The good, the bad and the awful – how business reacts to online reviews
~ Green belts need modernising - a more ‘multifunctional’ approach can benefit people and planet
~ US election 2024: vice-presidential pick Tim Walz brings ‘regular guy’ appeal to Harris campaign
~ Three forgotten women who wrote fairytales which subverted the Grimms’ gender norms
~ Eating quickly saves time, but it takes a toll on your health – here’s how
~ The hypermasculine far right: how white nationalists tell themselves they are ‘protecting’ women and children when they riot
~ Refusing to call out Islamophobia has emboldened the far right – and the current violence is the result
~ Albanese government to fund 15% pay rise for childcare workforce, with a condition
~ Claims that Olympic opening ceremony ‘mocked Christianity’ ignore the long-standing connection between Jesus and Dionysus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter