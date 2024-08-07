Tolerance.ca
The hypermasculine far right: how white nationalists tell themselves they are ‘protecting’ women and children when they riot

By Elizabeth Pearson, Programme Lead MSc Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Studies, Royal Holloway University of London
Many of the people rioting in towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland claim that their violent acts are their way of “protecting” Britain’s children. It’s a confusing paradox, but one that must be understood to get to the bottom of what has happened.

“Protecting” women and children is central to nationalist rhetoric. This is why the Southport attack that killed three young girls proved an instant trigger for the violence that subsequently unfolded. The death of three small girls struck to the heart of ultra-nationalist, anti-immigrant narratives about the threat posed by immigrant…The Conversation


