Human Rights Observatory

Claims that Olympic opening ceremony ‘mocked Christianity’ ignore the long-standing connection between Jesus and Dionysus

By Katie Kelaidis, Research Fellow Institute of Orthodox Christian Studies, University of Cambridge
Paris’s Olympic opening ceremony on July 26 was the cause of much online discussion. No moment more so, perhaps, than when several drag queens were shown seated at a long table.

Many viewers, including Pope Francis and Ayatollah…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
