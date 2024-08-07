Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI helps lighten the load on the electric grid – without skimping on people’s energy use

By Zoltan Nagy, Assistant Professor of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin
My colleagues and I have developed an artificial intelligence system that helps buildings shift their energy use to times when the electric grid is cleaner.

I’m an engineer who studies and develops smart buildings. My lab created Merlin, which learns how people use energy in their homes and adjust energy controls like thermostats to meet their needs while at the same time minimizing the impact on the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US election 2024: as Kamala Harris consolidates her campaign, abortion likely to be a major focus
~ The good, the bad and the awful – how business reacts to online reviews
~ Green belts need modernising - a more ‘multifunctional’ approach can benefit people and planet
~ US election 2024: vice-presidential pick Tim Walz brings ‘regular guy’ appeal to Harris campaign
~ Three forgotten women who wrote fairytales which subverted the Grimms’ gender norms
~ Eating quickly saves time, but it takes a toll on your health – here’s how
~ Climate change: why is there still a gap between public opinion and scientific consensus, and how can we close it?
~ The hypermasculine far right: how white nationalists tell themselves they are ‘protecting’ women and children when they riot
~ Refusing to call out Islamophobia has emboldened the far right – and the current violence is the result
~ Albanese government to fund 15% pay rise for childcare workforce, with a condition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter