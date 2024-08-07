Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A common parasite could one day deliver drugs to the brain − how scientists are turning ‘Toxoplasma gondii’ from foe into friend

By Bill Sullivan, Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Indiana University
Getting drugs into the brain is a challenge. A new study suggests a brain parasite may be able to help.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US election 2024: as Kamala Harris consolidates her campaign, abortion likely to be a major focus
~ The good, the bad and the awful – how business reacts to online reviews
~ Green belts need modernising - a more ‘multifunctional’ approach can benefit people and planet
~ US election 2024: vice-presidential pick Tim Walz brings ‘regular guy’ appeal to Harris campaign
~ Three forgotten women who wrote fairytales which subverted the Grimms’ gender norms
~ Eating quickly saves time, but it takes a toll on your health – here’s how
~ Climate change: why is there still a gap between public opinion and scientific consensus, and how can we close it?
~ The hypermasculine far right: how white nationalists tell themselves they are ‘protecting’ women and children when they riot
~ Refusing to call out Islamophobia has emboldened the far right – and the current violence is the result
~ Albanese government to fund 15% pay rise for childcare workforce, with a condition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter