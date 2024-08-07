Heat risk isn’t just about the highs: Large daily temperature swings can harm human health – maps show who is affected most
By Shengjie Liu, Ph.D. Candidate in Spatial Sciences, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Emily Smith-Greenaway, Associate Professor of Sociology, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Mapping daily temperature variations across the US revealed stark differences between wealthy and poor neighborhoods, and large differences by race.
- Wednesday, August 7, 2024