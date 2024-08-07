For Black Americans, higher police pay doesn’t always mean fewer violent confrontations as it does for other racial groups
By Thaddeus L. Johnson, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
Natasha N. Johnson, Clinical Instructor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
A new study finds that higher salaries in cities with unions leads to an uptick in the death rate for Black people from police actions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 7, 2024