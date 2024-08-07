Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Tech companies set dangerous precedent with app for reporting anti-government protesters

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports of the Venezuelan government-backed app, being updated to allow users to report people voicing dissent towards the current government in the immediate aftermath of the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, Matt Mahmoudi, Head of Amnesty International’s Silicon Valley Initiative, said: “The fact that technology developers revised the app to add this […] The post Venezuela: Tech companies set dangerous precedent with app for reporting anti-government protesters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Dissolution of Move Forward Party an ‘untenable decision’ that stifles human rights
~ The Venezuela of Maduro, the inconvenient sister of Latin America's left
~ Sri Lanka elections: Will the real Wickremesinghe, Premadasa and Dissanayake please stand up?
~ Southern Africa may get a regional parliament: what good would it do – if it’s given enough power?
~ Is Paris 2024 really achieving its goals for gender equality?
~ Sea lions wearing cameras and trackers map new habitats
~ I studied how rumours and misleading information spread on X during the Voice referendum. The results paint a worrying picture
~ From folksy Midwestern teacher to ‘cool dad’ meme machine: who is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ VP running mate?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Pat Turner on Indigenous empowerment, Closing the Gap, and future Indigenous leadership
~ How old’s too old to be a doctor? Why GPs and surgeons over 70 may need a health check to practise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter