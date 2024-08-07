Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Venezuela of Maduro, the inconvenient sister of Latin America's left

By Roberto Díaz
For years democratic leftist governments in Latin America maintained relations with Maduro's Venezuela despite its authoritarian tendencies. Will the year 2024 mark the end of such relations?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
