Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From folksy Midwestern teacher to ‘cool dad’ meme machine: who is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ VP running mate?

By Jared Mondschein, Director of Research, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
A relatively unknown political figure, Walz will now be defined by both the Harris and Trump campaigns in starkly different lights.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is Paris 2024 really achieving its goals for gender equality?
~ Sea lions wearing cameras and trackers map new habitats
~ I studied how rumours and misleading information spread on X during the Voice referendum. The results paint a worrying picture
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Pat Turner on Indigenous empowerment, Closing the Gap, and future Indigenous leadership
~ How old’s too old to be a doctor? Why GPs and surgeons over 70 may need a health check to practise
~ Russia: Repressive Laws Used to Crush Civic Freedoms
~ Tanzania: Private businesses complicit in forced evictions of Maasai communities by authorities
~ Yemen: Houthis Obstructing Aid, Exacerbating Cholera
~ Financial hardship is the biggest driver of loneliness. Here’s why – and how to tackle it
~ First Nations poets offer a post-referendum path to peace. They invite us to stand together in suffering before moving forward
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter