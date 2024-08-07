Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How old’s too old to be a doctor? Why GPs and surgeons over 70 may need a health check to practise

By Christopher Rudge, Law lecturer, University of Sydney
Under new proposals, doctors over 70 may need to be declared fit to practice or have regular health checks. But not everyone’s happy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is Paris 2024 really achieving its goals for gender equality?
~ Sea lions wearing cameras and trackers map new habitats
~ I studied how rumours and misleading information spread on X during the Voice referendum. The results paint a worrying picture
~ From folksy Midwestern teacher to ‘cool dad’ meme machine: who is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ VP running mate?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Pat Turner on Indigenous empowerment, Closing the Gap, and future Indigenous leadership
~ Russia: Repressive Laws Used to Crush Civic Freedoms
~ Tanzania: Private businesses complicit in forced evictions of Maasai communities by authorities
~ Yemen: Houthis Obstructing Aid, Exacerbating Cholera
~ Financial hardship is the biggest driver of loneliness. Here’s why – and how to tackle it
~ First Nations poets offer a post-referendum path to peace. They invite us to stand together in suffering before moving forward
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter