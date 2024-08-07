Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Financial hardship is the biggest driver of loneliness. Here’s why – and how to tackle it

By Michelle H Lim, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Sydney
One in four Australians report feeling lonely. As more people grapple with a cost-of-living crisis, a key driver of loneliness is financial hardship.The Conversation


© The Conversation
