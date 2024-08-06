Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kamala Harris chooses running mate in the heat of another long, hot summer in American politics

By Ian Rocksborough-Smith, Associate Professor, History, University of The Fraser Valley
The summer of 2024 seems to be ranking high in terms of drama, debate and as one of the hottest — if not most contentious — summers in U.S. political history.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
