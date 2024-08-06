Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High coral cover amid intense heatwaves and bleaching? Here’s how both can be true on the Great Barrier Reef

By Daniela Ceccarelli, Reef Fish Ecologist, Australian Institute of Marine Science
David Wachenfeld, Research Program Director – Reef Ecology and Monitoring, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Mike Emslie, Senior Research Scientist in Reef Ecology, Australian Institute of Marine Science
One of the most serious marine heatwaves on record hit the Great Barrier Reef last summer. Now a new report shows that coral cover was high before the impacts of cyclones and mass bleaching.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
