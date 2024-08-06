High coral cover amid intense heatwaves and bleaching? Here’s how both can be true on the Great Barrier Reef
By Daniela Ceccarelli, Reef Fish Ecologist, Australian Institute of Marine Science
David Wachenfeld, Research Program Director – Reef Ecology and Monitoring, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Mike Emslie, Senior Research Scientist in Reef Ecology, Australian Institute of Marine Science
One of the most serious marine heatwaves on record hit the Great Barrier Reef last summer. Now a new report shows that coral cover was high before the impacts of cyclones and mass bleaching.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 6, 2024